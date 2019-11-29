Turkeys join Evansville family for Thanksgiving fun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s not unusual for turkey to be apart of a Thanksgiving celebration, but this family decided to change things up and bring live ones to join in on the fun.
Jordan and Rachel Fullerton say they brought their pet tom turkey along to her sister’s Thanksgiving feast, as a joke.
Rachel paraded her 25-pound birds around the lawn and to her surprise drivers started stopping.
The Fullerton’s say by the end of the day dozens of people had taken pics and stopped to meet their Turkeys.
