Students, fans send Tigers off to Indy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Excitement is mounting at Memorial High School as the football team heads back to the state title game.
Memorial takes on East Noble in the Class 4A State Championship game on Saturday. The game will be played at 2:30 CT at Lucus Oil Stadium in Indy.
This is the third straight year the Tigers have advanced to the final weekend of the season, but their first 4A. It’s the fifth state appearance under Head Coach John Hurley.
In 2017, Memorial won the 3A title.
