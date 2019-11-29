Spencer Co. man dies in ATV crash

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a deadly ATV crash.
They say 49-year-old Dale Carter was found Monday night on County Road 1200 East near Evanston after he had apparently lost control of his four wheeler and was ejected from it.
He was flown to an Evansville hospital, where he died Tuesday.
Officer say Carter was not wearing a helmet.
Responding agencies included the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Claus Police Department, Spencer County EMS, Stat Flight, New Boston Fire Department and Indiana Conservation Officers.
