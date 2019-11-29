HS basketball season tips off with River City Showcase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It doesn’t get much better than high school basketball in the Hoosier State.
It’s the second year for the event, but it’s the first time its been held here at USI. With 10 games slated, bringing in 20 different schools, Screaming Eagles Arena will be the episcenter of high school basketball in southern Indiana this weekend.
Here’s a look each days schedule:
Friday, Nov. 29 games:
1) Boonville vs North Posey - 3 p.m.
2) Mater Dei vs North Daviess - 5 p.m.
3) North vs Princeton - 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 30 games:
1) Day School vs Mt. Vernon - 11 a.m.
2) Central vs Gibson Southern - 1 p.m.
3) Castle vs Southridge - 3 p.m.
4) Harrison vs Floyd Central - 5 p.m.
5) Reitz vs Jasper - 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 games:
1) Memorial vs Barr Reeve - 5:30 p.m.
2) Bosse vs Heritage Hills - 7 p.m.
Be sure to watch 14 News at 10 p.m. for highlights from the opening day action.
