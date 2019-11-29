Community support key for one new Henderson business

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s Black Friday, but businesses here in the Central Business District are gearing up for Small Business Saturday, in fact, they’ve already started.
Stores along Main Street are open with deals running Friday and Saturday.
14 News reporter Tanner Holbrook talked with the owner of one new shop that opened this past year. It’s a family-run store and they say community support is huge for them.
Watch 14 News at 6 p.m. for the entire story.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.