Bourbon lovers await release of new bottle on Black Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Long lines on Black Friday outside of Varsity Liquors on Green River Road for a new bourbon.
Managers say it’s the second year they have held a Black Friday bourbon release. Some people in line say they waited more than 24 hours in line to be the first to snag a bottle.
One man told us he came from Louisville just for the release.
“I love bourbon man, I love it," says Jimmy Underwood, who drove in from Louisville. "It’s my passion. Yep, my buddy told me they were having a release, and I got in my car and headed down here. Boubon, its a tight knit community you know, everybody loves it. Its awesome.”
In addition to the bourbon, some were also waiting in line for a special release beer too.
