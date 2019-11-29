Black Friday special for ROMP 2020 tickets

Black Friday special for ROMP 2020 tickets
ROMP
By Jared Goffinet and Erin McNally | November 29, 2019 at 2:34 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 2:34 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Music lovers can get ROMP 2020 tickets at a discounted price right now.

Officials from the Bluegrass Hall of Fame say they started ticket sales earlier than usual to offer a Black Friday discount.

Tickets for the four-day event usually run around $240, but until Cyber Monday you can get them for $150 dollars.

The hall of fame also made its first headliner announcement, which is Chris Thile. Thile is the host of NPR podcast “Live from Here.”

[Click here for ROMP 2020 tickets]

The festival is set for June 24-27 at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. You can buy tickets online or at the front desk of the Blue Grass Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.