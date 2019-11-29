Black Friday special for ROMP 2020 tickets

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Music lovers can get ROMP 2020 tickets at a discounted price right now.
Officials from the Bluegrass Hall of Fame say they started ticket sales earlier than usual to offer a Black Friday discount.
Tickets for the four-day event usually run around $240, but until Cyber Monday you can get them for $150 dollars.
The hall of fame also made its first headliner announcement, which is Chris Thile. Thile is the host of NPR podcast “Live from Here.”
The festival is set for June 24-27 at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. You can buy tickets online or at the front desk of the Blue Grass Hall of Fame.
