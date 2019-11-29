Alert Day for storms with gusty winds Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I have added an Alert Day Saturday for thunderstorms will heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
Scattered showers will start to move into the Tri-State tonight. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but I don’t see any sort of severe weather threat until Saturday. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s this evening but will gradually climb into the mid 40s by Saturday morning as a warm front moves into our region and pushes warmer air from the southwest into the Tri-State.
Thanks to that warm front, Saturday will be nearly 15° warmer than today with high temperatures in the upper 50s. However, the adjacent cold front will move in Saturday evening, keeping rain chances in the forecast all day long.
Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout the day on Saturday. Most of the Tri-State south of I-64 is under a Marginal Risk for severe storms. That is a one out of five on the risk scale, which means widespread severe weather is not expected, but an isolated severe storm is possible. If we do see any strong or severe storms Saturday, the primary threat will be damaging wind gusts.
The rain will move out Saturday night, and we may even get a little sunshine Sunday morning as that cold front moves to our east. However, our winds will remain strong on the backside of that system. Sustained winds from the west around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph are possible Saturday night and throughout the day on Sunday.
Although Sunday morning may be mostly sunny, some moisture will wrap around the backside of that system Sunday evening, bringing us clouds and some scattered showers. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s Sunday but will fall into the low 30s Sunday night into Monday morning. As temperatures drop, it is possible some of that rain could briefly change over to light wintry mix or flurries, but we are not expecting any snow accumulation.
Northwesterly winds will keep colder air flowing into the Tri-State Monday, which will make it the coldest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. The rest of the workweek looks dry and seasonable with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.
