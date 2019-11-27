Twin brothers help Patriots reach State Championship game

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Last week, the Patriots won the 3A Semi-State, 33-17, over Danville, thanks in part, to the kicking efforts of Ethan Hill.
The sophomore nailed two big field goals and converted three extra points. But, Ethan isn’t the only kicker on the team.
He actually has a twin brother, Austin, who also kicks for Heritage Hills. The one sure-fire way to tell them apart besides their number: Ethan kicks right-footed, while Austin is left-footed.
“Getting those two kids this year has been great," says Patriots Head Coach Todd Wilkerson. "We didn’t really have a kicker this year, so we recruited them from the soccer team. Ethan’s kinda taken over the number one role and for a sophomore to hit two 34-36 yard field goals in a Semi-State game is a big deal.”
“Knowing that we’re sophomores, it’s a lot of pressure on us and knowing that coach has confidence put in us to go out there and have us kick, it means a lot,” explains Ethan.
“It’s still hard to tell them apart when they have their helmets off, I can kinda tell them apart by their hair," Coach Wilkerson says. "But if they have their helmets on, sometimes I forget and I just call them righty and lefty.”
“I would guess that they kinda struggle with that cause they might not know who we are at first, but I think they kinda pinned it to the numbers,” Austin explains.
The Hill brothers will be ready to kick if called upon when the Pats meet their old nemesis Indianapolis Chatard in the State Championship. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday.
