Semi crash closes ramp in Henderson for more than six hours, driver arrested

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A semi driver is facing charges after a crash overnight in Henderson.
Deputies say it happened on the northbound I-69 ramp onto Highway 425.
They say the semi and trailer, loaded with 77,000 pounds of aluminum, ran over several highway road signs and overturned.
The ramp was closed from about 12:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
The driver, 51-year-old Jeffrey Perkins, was taken to jail. His charges include driving under the influence and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
