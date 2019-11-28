Santa Claus, Evansville Christmas light shows open Thurs.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Get right into the holiday spirit after a Thanksgiving meal with some local Christmas lights shows.
Land of Lights opens Thursday in Santa Claus. The tradition is in its 11th season and invites families to drive through an outdoor light show.
The more than mile-long drive tells the story of Rudolph.
It’s $15 dollars per vehicle, but discount coupons are available at McDonald’s locations around the Tri-State.
Ritsy’s Fantasy of Lights is also back this year in Evansville.
It opens on Thanksgiving at 5 p.m.
This year, organizers tell us there are three new light displays up at Garvin Park.
It’s open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It costs $7 dollars for vehicles with up to six people and proceeds benefit Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.
