Rainy weather for the holiday weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some light, scattered rain is possible this evening, mainly over the southwestern half of the Tri-State. Any rain we do see will likely taper off before midnight, and Friday morning looks dry for all the early-bird shoppers. Temperatures will hold fairly steady in the mid to upper 30s throughout the night.
Once the sun rises, our temperatures will start to climb out of the 30s and into the mid to upper 40s by Friday afternoon. Although the first half of the day will most likely be dry, it will still be cool and cloudy. Rain returns late Friday afternoon and evening and will continue through the night as temperatures fall into the low 40s.
Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Saturday, but it looks like the severe weather threat will stay well to our south over Mississippi and the Ark-La-Tex region. In total, most of the Tri-State will likely pick up 0.5-1.25 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible in some of the thunderstorms. Despite the rain, Saturday will be the warmest day out of the next seven with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
As the rain moves out, our winds will pick up, and Sunday will be rather breezy with winds out of the west at around 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph possible. Sunday morning will be mostly sunny, but clouds and light showers will briefly move through the Tri-State Sunday evening as we get caught up in some moisture wrapping around on the backside of the same low pressure system bringing us rain Friday and Saturday.
That rain will most likely clear our region by Monday morning, and the workweek is looking mostly dry with high temperatures in the low 40s Monday and mid to upper 40s for the rest of the week.
