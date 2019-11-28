Rainy weather for the holiday weekend

Showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day on Saturday, but it looks like the severe weather threat will stay well to our south over Mississippi and the Ark-La-Tex region. In total, most of the Tri-State will likely pick up 0.5-1.25 inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible in some of the thunderstorms. Despite the rain, Saturday will be the warmest day out of the next seven with high temperatures in the upper 50s.