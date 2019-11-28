Owensboro shelter opens doors for free Thanksgiving meals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several organazations opened their doors this Thanksgiving people to come in for some free meals.
At Daniel Pitino Shelter in Owensboro, volunteers and staff started cooking early in the morning to serve those in need.
Volunteer Jacinta Merimee says sometimes we lose the sight of what Thanksgiving is all about, but says volunteering puts it in perspective.
“I think we so take for granted what we have like we all, most Americans have a roof over their head, have food, you know we don’t worry about the next meal," says Merimee. "I really think it makes you realize how blessed you are.”
The shelter says by the end of lunch they served more than 100 meals.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.