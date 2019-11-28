OPD: Woman arrested after baby hospitalized with ‘serious physical injuries’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police arrested a 32-year-old woman on Wednesday after a baby had to be taken to the hospital.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, a 4-month-old baby was in the hospital with “serious physical injuries.” On Sunday, police were called to the hospital to investigate a report of possible child abuse.
OPD says they arrested Meghan Bratcher, 32-years-old, of Owensboro, for 1st Degree Assault on Wednesday.
The news release says her arrest came after their investigation determined Bratcher’s intentional actions caused the baby to suffer these serious injuries.
