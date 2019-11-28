More Than Football: Red Devils family comes together for Thanksgiving

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School is on the hunt for a state title. On Friday, they go head to Lexington to take on Fredrick Douglas High School.
“You know any time you get to the semi-finals, you get to Thanksgiving, there’s just a little bit different feeling that week and a much higher degree of focus and enthusiasm and excitement among the players and coaches so it’s been a really good week of prep," said Red Devils Head Coach Jay Fallin.
Every year, semi-final games are the day after Thanksgiving. So, on Thursday the team squeezed in one final practice, but it was about more than football.
Coach Fallin hosted an open practice, inviting family, friends, and alumni for football, coffee, and donuts.
“It’s a great tradition for our fans and for our players," said Fallin. “A lot of people in the stands probably participated in this at some point as a player or have a family member who has. It’s something we really look forward to every year, having the opportunity to do this.”
Greg Gough’s son Austin is a junior on the team. He says this Thanksgiving he is thankful for a wonderful football program.
“The coaches are fantastic and you know they work them and they come home tired and we’re just very blessed to have such a great program here at Owensboro," explained Gough.
The hard work will be put to the test tomorrow when the Red Devils take on the Broncos, fighting for a spot in the championship game.
“Hopefully we can extend this at least one more game and these kids worked hard all year and they deserve everything," said Gough. “And on Thanksgiving day we’re very thankful for this opportunity.”
“You know we feel like we’ve got a great opportunity to go up there and win and we expect them to be a really well-coached, and disciplined, and tough football team like us so we’re expecting a great game," said Fallin.
The Red Devils and Fredrick Douglas battle for a State Championship on Friday starting at 5 p.m. CT.
