Local Boy Scouts prepare for Christmas tree sale

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local Boy Scouts are preparing for their Christmas tree sale.
Troop 399 got everything set up on Wednesday at their lot on the corner of Upper Mt. Vernon Road and West Franklin Street. This is the troops’ biggest fundraiser of the year and it helps pay for many of the big trips they take.
Leaders say they will have over 100 Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Venture Scouts helping sell trees.
The troop typically sells more than 1,500 trees during the sale.
“Just to learn a work ethic and how to work with people, how to be a salesman, how to talk to customers, sell trees, to work with customers, and get outdoors," explains Troop 399 Assistant Scout Master Rick Velotta. "Learn how to sell and communicate with adults.”
Trees are priced between $35 to $150. The tree lot opens on Friday at 9 a.m.
