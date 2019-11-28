Less Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After early sun, then a cloudy Thanksgiving day with high temperatures in the lower 40’s. Scattered rain beginning Thursday evening as low temps drop into the mid-30’s.
Bigger rains minus the thunderstorms arrive late Friday through Saturday with 1 to 2 inches of rainfall likely. However, high winds and severe weather will not be a concern. Temps will remain above freezing Friday night in the 40’s.
High temps will warm into the upper 50′s Saturday under rainy skies. Rain will taper off during the predawn hours Sunday but temps will drop into the mid to upper 40’s.
