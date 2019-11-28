Ground breaking for new shopping center to start soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An update on a new shopping complex coming to Evansville.
According to a Facebook post from developers of the Promenade, they are planning to break ground in a few weeks on the new 11,000 square foot shopping center.
Officials with the Martin Group say it will be located at the corner of N. Burkhardt Road and Waterford Boulevard. That is just in front of Academy Sports and Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market.
They say most of the center will be home to a restaurant and a cell phone company, but there is still space available to lease.
Developers also mentioned another big retail project will be announced soon at the Promenade.
