Evansville woman helps provide Thanksgiving meals for those in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman provided bags with Thanksgiving meal items for families in need. AJ Duff says she helped provide for more than 70 families.
Duff says she started doing this last year. She says this year, she is the administrator for a social media page called Evansville/Henderson Pay It Forward.
She posted on the page she was going to make those bags.
"I got hit with 40 requests, and they just kept coming,” explained Duff.
She also gave out full turkeys too.
“We work for our money, too," said Duff. "We’re just like the people we’re giving food to. You know, we struggle just as much... So we know how it feels.”
If you would like to learn more about the Evansville/Henderson Pay It Forward page, click here.
