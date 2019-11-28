Black Friday across the Tri-State begins Thanksgiving night

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Though Thanksgiving day isn’t over yet, Black Friday is already here.
14 News reporter Evan Gorman scanned over some of the Best Buy is offering.
Here’s some of what you can expect:
1) Samsung TVs, both 70″ and 75″ could save you $350.
2) Other doorbusters include iPads and wireless earbuds.
Or if you’re looking for stocking stuffers, you can find good deals on Blu-ray movies.
If you’re wanting to keep up with 14 News Memories or our First Look show at 9 p.m., Amazon Fire Sticks are only $19.99.
And here’s a look at other stores opening on Thanksgiving for Black Friday:
1) Target is open until 1 a.m.
2) Macy’s stays open until 2 a.m.
Stores like Kohls, J.C. Penney and Walmart are keeping their doors open all night into Friday.
Target’s big deals include: Apple Airpods, Roomba, and X-Box.
The National Retail Federation reports over 165 million people plan to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. New research from RetailMeNot finds 85 percent of consumers plan to shop this weekend, which is up from last year’s 78 percent.
It may be because there less time between Black Friday and Christmas... only 26 days compared to 32.
If you’re looking for a ride to shop, buses in Owensboro will be free on Friday. Transit officials say buses will operate on the Saturday schedule running regular routes from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.