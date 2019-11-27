Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A powerful cold front swept out the showers and thunderstorms along with the severe weather threat. A Wind Advisory remains until 3:00 p.m. Becoming sunny and windy as high temps drop into the upper 40’s. Winds gusting 15 to 35 miles an hour.
Becoming cloudy on Thanksgiving and chilly with high temperatures in the lower 40’s. Scattered rain beginning Thursday evening as low temps drop into the mid-30’s.
Bigger rains minus the thunderstorms arrive Friday afternoon through Saturday with 1 to 2 inches of additional rainfall likely. Temps will remain above freezing Friday night in the 40’s so snow will not be a concern. High temps will climb into the lower 60’s Saturday under rainy skies. Rain will taper off by Sunday morning as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40’s.
