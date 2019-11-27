USI Women’s Basketball announces early signings

Raley is in her final year at Gibson Southern High School in Ft. Branch, Indiana, where she has garnered All-County, All-Conference and All-Southwest Indiana honors. She set single-game (40) and single-season (531) scoring records for Gibson Southern, while averaging nearly 20 points and more than eight rebounds per game as a junior in 2018-19. Her older sister, Maddie, is currently a senior on Missouri S&T’s women’s basketball team.