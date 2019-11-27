USI Women’s Basketball announces early signings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball announced that 5-foot-10 point guard Lexie Green (Indianapolis, Indiana), 6-foot-0 guard Kenna Hisle (Evansville, Indiana) and 6-foot-0 forward Meredith Raley (Haubstadt, Indiana) have signed national letters of intent with Head Coach Rick Stein’s Screaming Eagles for the 2020-21 campaign.
Green is a senior at Southport High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she earned All-State honors as a junior in 2018-19. A two-time All-Conference honoree, Green has averaged 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game during her prep career.
Currently a senior at North High School in Evansville, Indiana, Hisle is averaging 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists through four games of her senior season. Hisle, who earned first-team All-Southern Indiana Athletic Conference honors as a junior, has averaged more than 11 points and five rebounds per game during her three-plus years in a Husky uniform.
Raley is in her final year at Gibson Southern High School in Ft. Branch, Indiana, where she has garnered All-County, All-Conference and All-Southwest Indiana honors. She set single-game (40) and single-season (531) scoring records for Gibson Southern, while averaging nearly 20 points and more than eight rebounds per game as a junior in 2018-19. Her older sister, Maddie, is currently a senior on Missouri S&T’s women’s basketball team.
“We are excited to have Lexie, Kenna, and Meredith join our Screaming Eagle family here at USI,” Stein said." All three are in the middle of outstanding High School careers and all are excelling again this year in so many ways.
“It is always great to have players that can affect the game in more ways than just scoring, and I definitely think these three student athletes are showing how well rounded their games are night in and night out,” Stein concluded.
USI (2-1) returns to action Friday at noon (CST) when it takes on the University of Tampa at the Bellarmine Thanksgiving Classic in Louisville, Kentucky.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
