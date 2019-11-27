USI vs Hillside women’s basketball highlights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball used runs of 14-0 and 18-1 to roll past Midwest Region foe Hillsdale College, 63-41, Tuesday evening at Screaming Eagles Arena.
USI (2-1) began the game with a 7-0 run; but found themselves facing an 18-15 deficit midway through the second period thanks in part to an 11-0 Hillsdale rally.
The Screaming Eagles, however, countered with a 14-0 run of their own to take a 29-15 advantage into the intermission. USI went 3-of-6 from the field, 2-of-3 from downtown, and 6-of-8 from the free throw line during the surge, all while holding the Chargers to 0-of-6 shooting.
USI extended its lead to as much as 16 points in the third period, but a 12-4 Hillsdale run trimmed USI’s lead to 41-33 with just under eight minutes left in the contest.
Sophomore forward Hannah Haithcock, however, scored eight of USI’s next nine points to begin an 18-1 run. Haithcock scored 10 points during the surge that left USI with a comfortable 59-34 cushion. USI went 7-of-8 from the field during the stretch, including a three-pointer from senior guard Kiara Moses that put the Eagles in front 53-33.
Haithcock finished with a game-high tying 13 points to go along with six rebounds for the Eagles, who led by as much as 26 before settling on the 22-point win. Senior guard Ashley Johnson added 13 points and two assists, while junior guard Emma DeHart had 11 points and four assists. Sophomore forward Ashlynn Brown added nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
Hillsdale (2-5) was led by sophomore guard Lauren Daffenberg, who finished with eight points, while senior center Julia Wacker had five points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Eagles return to action Friday at noon (CST) when they take on the University of Tampa at the Bellarmine Thanksgiving Classic in Louisville, Kentucky.
Text Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.