UPDATE: 3,000 fake IDs seized at Louisville airport, some heading to child rapist in NY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Chicago Field Office, which handles operations throughout most of the Midwest, seized six shipments from the Louisville airport containing 2,909 fake IDs and more than 3,000 blank card stocks.
Investigators say one shipment was heading to a convicted child rapist in New York who reportedly uses the IDs and alcohol to entice minors.
Officers fear the other parcels may be linked to human smugglers or traffickers.
An initial tweet by the CBP Chicago on Friday reported 238 fake licenses and 536 black card stocks were found.
The items were turned over to the CBP Fraudulent Document Analysis Unit.
