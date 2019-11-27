Trash and Recycling pick-up fee could increase for Evansville residents

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It could cost you more in Evansville to get trash and recycling picked up.
Starting on January 1, Evansville residents could plan on paying about $2 extra a month. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility board approved a proposed ordinance that would raise the rates that residents pay from $10.65 a month to $12.80 a month. That adds up to about $25 more a year for Evansville residents.
EWSU Director of Utilities Allen Mounts said the increase comes after changes in the global market. But compared to other cities in the state, he said the new rate still isn’t the highest.
“I think a lot of people aren’t aware of just how this plays a part in our total and the city and when they started the trash pickup," said EWSU Board Member Archie Carter. "A lot of people need to be made aware of these things. You know, rather than saying, here’s another cost, and not, and not being told what it totally entails.”
Right now Evansville Water and Sewer partners with Tri-State Recycling Recovery to collect recyclables. However, Allen Mounts says Tri-State Recycling Recovery is losing $60 per ton they process.
“Now Tri-State Resource Recovery Services, it’s flipped around to where they’re incurring dramatic losses if we don’t sustain them," said Mounts. "The city administration has made a decision to keep recycling services.”
The ordinance moves to a first reading in the Evansville City Council meeting next week.
The ordinance could go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 if it passes the first and second reading.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.