ToyTown donations needed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is collecting new toys for ToyTown.
There will collection boxes in front of Walmart Super Centers (Evansville West, Evansville East, Newburgh, and Boonville.) on December 6.
“Since Toys for Tots is not operating in this area this year, The Salvation Army and others are picking up the slack. We believe that we have seen an increase from 600 to 800 families. This will place an urgent need for additional toys this year.” said Major Mark Turner of the Salvation Army.
14 News will be live at the west side Evansville Walmart starting on Sunrise, and we’ll be there through the 6 p.m. newscast.
Here is a list of other locations that have donation boxes now. Salvation Army officials say the boxes will be picked up by December 13.
Evansville Teacher’s Credit Union - 1100 Buena Vista Dr
Evansville Teacher’s Credit Union - 4905 University Drive
Evansville Teacher’s Credit Union - 405 E. Fourth Street, Mt. Vernon
Evansville Teacher’s Credit Union - 1900 Hirschland Rd.
Evansville Teacher’s Credit Union - 4405 Theater Drive
Evansville Teacher’s Credit Union - Highway 261 & 66
Evansville Teacher’s Credit Union - 728 Locust (Downtown Newburgh)
Evansville Teacher’s Credit Union - 12225 N. Highway 41
IGA - 2220 East Morgan EVV 47711
IGA - 6401 North Green River Road EVV 47725
IGA - 4635 First Avenue EVV 47710
Old National Bank - One Main St. EVV 47708
Old National Bank - 4500 Washington Ave. EVV 47714
Old National Bank - 3535 N. Green River Rd. EVV 47715
Old National Bank - 835 N. Burkhardt Rd, EVV 47715
Old National Bank - 961 Washington Ave, EVV 47713
Old National Bank - 1925 Lincoln Ave, EVV 47714
Old National Bank - 100 Main Street, EVV 47711
Old National Bank - 3888 N. First Ave, EVV 47710
Old National Bank - 5124 Pearl Drive EVV 47712
Old National Bank - 2121 West Franklin St, EVV 47712
Old National Bank - 544 E Boonville-New Harmony Rd. EVV 47725
Old National Bank - 8577 Ruffian Ln. Newburgh, IN 47630
Old National Bank - 224 WE Main St., Boonville, IN 47630
Old National Bank - 402 Main Street, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620
Flanders - 8101 Baumgart Rd. EVV
Chick-Fil-A Cross Pointe 7101 E. Indiana Street EVV 47715
Pro ReHab - 4421 N. First Ave 47710
Pro ReHab - 5625 Pearl Drive Suite 100 47725
Pro ReHab - 7300 E. Indiana St. 47711
Pro ReHab - 8887 High Point Dr., Suite E Newburgh
Pro ReHab - 3070 Warrick Drive, Boonville IN 46601
Pro ReHab - 7 West Main St, Poseyville, IN 467633
Dunn Hospitality Group - Holiday Inn Express 200 Kirkwood Dr. EVV 47715
Alcoa Power Plant - Darlington Rd. to 3 way stop at guard station
YMCA - 22 NW 6th Street EVV 47708
YMCA - Dunigan Branch 47715
The Centre - Main Entrance
WFIE - 1115 Mt, Auburn Rd., EVV 47720
WAL-MART Super Centers - 335 S. Red Bank Rd. EVV 47712
WAL-MART Super Centers - 8599 High Pointe Dr. Newburgh 47630
WAL-MART Super Centers - 401 N. Burkhardt Rd. EVV 47715
Swonder Ice Arena - 290 N.Boeke Rd. EVV 47711
SS&C Technologies - 110 N. Fulton Ave. EVV 47710
Evansville Regional Airport - 7801 Bussing Drive EVV 47725
Simplicity Furniture/ Sleep Shoppe - 1309 N. Green River Rd. EVV 47715
Dollar General - 3020 N. St. Joseph Ave.
Randal Brown Orthodontic - 1330 North 1st Avenue EVV 47711
Hobby Lobby - 5300 E. Indiana
Dollar General - 3101 Mount Vernon
Rural King - 2800 St. Joseph Ave.
Rural King - 2300 E. Morgan Ave.
Big Lots - 410 E. Diamond Ave.
