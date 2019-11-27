Stolen car recovered during traffic stop in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested after Kentucky State Police say they were caught in a stolen car.
Troopers say they pulled over a car Tuesday in Hanson that was being driven by 34-year-old Chad Foster. They say his passenger was 32-year-old Kayla Noel.
State Police say both people had warrants for their arrest, and the car they were in had been stolen from Henderson.
Both are now facing a charge of receiving stolen property.
Foster is also charged with improper display of registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to producer insurance card, and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
