Mostly cloudy and chilly Thanksgiving, rain likely this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - These breezy conditions will slowly calm throughout the night. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening under mostly clear skies, bottoming out in the low 30s by Thanksgiving morning.
The clouds will increase through the first part of the day Thursday, turning mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Tomorrow will also be a bit chilly with high temperatures only making it into the low to mid 40s. Thanksgiving will most likely be dry, but there is a slight chance of rain in the afternoon and evening, mainly in Illinois and portions of western Kentucky west of I-69.
Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s by Friday morning and will climb back into the mid to upper 40s Friday afternoon. Friday morning looks dry for those early-bird shoppers, but scattered rain seems likely Friday evening.
Our best chance for rain arrives Saturday as a low pressure system moves through to our north and the adjacent warm and cold fronts swing through the Tri-State back to back. Scattered showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible, but it looks like the severe weather threat will be focused to our south. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
It is possible some of that rain could linger over into Sunday, but the second half of the weekend looks mostly dry. However, as that system moves out, our winds will pick up, so Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.