Moonlite Bar-B-Q helping take stress out of holiday cooking

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Moonlite Bar-B-Q is helping take some stress of those hosting Thanksgiving.
Co-owner of the popular barbeque joint, Patrick Bosley, says people are picking up entire Thanksgiving meals. Moonlite offers a service where customers can bring in their meat and the restaurant will cook it and prep it for serving.
The turkey just has to be heated up before its put on the table.
The owner says so far they have cooked more than 500 turkeys.
“You know I get a lot of first-time families that are stressing thanksgiving and don’t stress it. It’s about the family," explains Bosley. "You know the food is just a small part of Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is about spending time with your family.”
Moonlite will be closed for the holiday on Thursday. One of the owners says they want their employees to be able to spend time with family.
