Memorial prepping for Class 4A State Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s just a few short days away until the Memorial Tigers take Lucas Oil Stadium to play in the Class 4A State Championship game.
It’s the third straight season that Head Coach John Hurley and his team will make the trip top Indianapolis for Thanksgiving weekend.
In 2017 they won a Class 3A state title, while last season they were the runners-up.
Losing last year’s game is somewhat a driving force behind what Memorial is set out to do this Saturday, but before hoisting a 4A State Championship trophy, the Tigers defense will first have to figure out a way to stop East Noble quarterback Nolan Parker.
“The guys are performing on the field, they’ve done it week in and week out, and we’ll really have to rely on them this week," said Coach Hurley. "East Noble, I think they’ve got a legitimate Mr. Football candidate, the guy does everything, he might even drive the bus to the game for that matter.”
“He can do everything. He can run the ball. He can throw the ball and he also plays defense too," said Finn McCool, senior wide receiver. "We just have to contain him, which is gonna be real hard because they do a lot of design runs for him.”
“We gotta make plays in space too. He likes getting out and getting yards," said Mason Auker, senior tight end and linebacker. "He’s got 3,000 yards, 1,000 yards rushing, he’s a heck of an athlete, and we gotta just contain him.”
The stage is set for the 4A State Finals this Saturday afternoon between undefeated East Noble and one-loss Memorial.
Fans still have a chance to grab $15 tickets for the game. You can get your tickets on Wednesday at the Memorial athletic office between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
