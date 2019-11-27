Investigation underway after reports of stolen catalytic converters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they are investigating a number of reports of stolen catalytic converters.
According to EPD, work vans and trucks are common targets because thieves can get under them and cut out the converters.
“Diesels, larger vehicles they are the ones to be more concerned about cause those parts are worth quite a bit of money anywhere from $70 to $150 apiece that’s what these people are after," explains Midas Manager Jonathan Robinson. "There’s precious metals like platinum, palladium and that’s what they’re after.”
Local scrap yards are now requiring proof of ownership before they will purchase the converters.
