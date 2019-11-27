Henderson Fiscal Court OKs re-origination of solar zoning ordinance

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A solar energy ordinance recently passed by Henderson Fiscal Court is heading back to the planning commission for another public hearing.
They made a few changes to the ordinance after a public hearing earlier in November.
One of the changes has to do with bond rules companies would have to follow in order to build a solar energy system.
Planning Commission Executive Director Brian Bishop says they had to re-originate the ordinance because of those changes.
