EVSC approves referendum study, looking into letting people vote on tax levy for teacher raises

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday night, the EVSC board approved a referendum study, looking into letting people vote on a tax levy to fund raises.
Superintendent Dr. David Smith has agreed to start exploring avenues, such as what options are out there and the process that needs to be followed.
EVSC leaders say Indiana code includes three types of referendums. One is an operational option, that could be used for salaries.
“Actually when you’re looking at referendums, IPS, Indianapolis, which is the largest school district recently passed a referendum. That is how they’re providing some pretty sustainable salary increases for the facility and staff," said Jason Woebkenberg with the EVSC. "So, really, when you look across the state, and you hear about increases to teacher and educator pay, in many of those cases, it’s not because of funding from the state, unfortunately, that has not been the case.”
We saw more than 10,000 educators, and supporters show up at the statehouse last week for the Red for Ed Action Day. Many feel the state is not funding public education appropriately.
Boardmember David Hollingsworth wants to put the ball in the court of county residents and have them vote on a tax levy to pay for raises.
“I have six grandchildren in southern Indiana. My fiancee has two grandchildren here in southern Indiana. We need our educational system to be the best. They’re the seeds of our future," said Hollingsworth. "Those children are the seeds of our future. They deserve the very best. The teachers deserve the very best, and our educational support system.”
The Evansville Teachers Association sent us the following statement:
“As I mentioned at the EVSC School Board meeting on Monday, November 25 during my comments, our public education system in Indiana is in crisis and we MUST act now! Regarding the proposal by an EVSC Board Member to look at the idea of a tax levy in the form of an operating referendum for EVSC, I like to think of it as an investment in our most precious resource, our children. This is about FULLY FUNDING public education. We cannot wait for our state legislators and Governor as the concerns of public education have been ignored and they have failed us too many times! Public education needs an immediate influx of additional dollars. The newfound state revenue of $400 million dollars this year should go to PUBLIC school corporations. EVSC has a high number of teachers on emergency licenses and is turning over 150 plus teachers per year. This is not sustainable, as we must retain teachers for consistency in our schools. It is about our children, our teachers, and our public schools. The Evansville Teachers Association fully supports exploring the feasibility of putting an operating referendum on the ballot.”
Dr. David Smith is expected to present more information at their next meeting in December.
