EVSC approves referendum study, looking into letting people vote on tax levy for teacher raises

“As I mentioned at the EVSC School Board meeting on Monday, November 25 during my comments, our public education system in Indiana is in crisis and we MUST act now! Regarding the proposal by an EVSC Board Member to look at the idea of a tax levy in the form of an operating referendum for EVSC, I like to think of it as an investment in our most precious resource, our children. This is about FULLY FUNDING public education. We cannot wait for our state legislators and Governor as the concerns of public education have been ignored and they have failed us too many times! Public education needs an immediate influx of additional dollars. The newfound state revenue of $400 million dollars this year should go to PUBLIC school corporations. EVSC has a high number of teachers on emergency licenses and is turning over 150 plus teachers per year. This is not sustainable, as we must retain teachers for consistency in our schools. It is about our children, our teachers, and our public schools. The Evansville Teachers Association fully supports exploring the feasibility of putting an operating referendum on the ballot.”