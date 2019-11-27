Evansville Rescue Mission hosts 97th annual Gobbler Gathering

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission put on their 97th Turkey Gobbler Gathering Tuesday.
Organizers say thousands of people and volunteers show up every year.
Justin Forshey has volunteered for eight years. He says, every year it’s the community and a chance to pay it forward that keeps him coming back.
"It's just so cool because we don't know because we don't know what people are facing every single day, and it's just so cool to come together and love on those folks," said Forshey.
Organizers say 160,000 pounds of food was donated by multiple organizations, schools and businesses.
"It makes me feel good. A lot of people don't have what others have," said Livarus Scott, a volunteer.
Volunteers and recipients lined up to fill up cardboard boxes with items like a turkey and potatoes.
"It's a blessing to me. The storms come, it's good when God makes a wave, and the Rescue Mission has made a wave for my family." said, Vera Campbell, a recipient of a turkey dinner basket.
