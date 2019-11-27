Credit card skimmer found on pump at Dubois Co. gas station

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says a credit card skimming device was found on a fuel pump at the Circle A Food Mart (Fast Break) on State Road 64 in St. Anthony.
They say the device could have been in place for as long as the last ten days.
Anyone who has used a card at pumps at that gas station should monitor their credit/debit card closely for any fraudulent charges.
Deputies say those charges may or may not be from the Louisville, KY area.
They say if you think you have been or could be a victim, contact your bank immediately.
The investigation is ongoing.
