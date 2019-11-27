Coaches, players prep for second River City Showcase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As teams prepare for the second annual River City Showcase, coaches and players met at USI Wednesday for a press conference.
Evansville Sports Corporation has been planning for more than a year to make the showcase happen.
10 games will be played over the weekend as well as Tuesday, Dec. 10 at USI’s Screaming Eagle Arena.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The Sports Corporation president says there is a lot of excitement about hosting this year’s showcase in the new arena.
“You see all of the participants walk through the doors, their eyes light up when they get their first look at this arena,” explains Eric Marvin, Evansville Sports Corporation. “It’s a little bit of an intimate arena. So you’re a little bit closer to the floor. So seating is going to be great. It’s going to be a really neat feel in here for Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday.”
Tip-off for the first game Friday is at 3 p.m. when Boonville takes on North Posey.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.