Busy week for Meijer as people prepare for Thanksgiving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are less than 24 hours away from Thanksgiving and folks around the Tri-State are making sure they have all that they need for the dinner table.
It was a very busy afternoon at Meijer. The automatic doors here can hardly get closed before another customer walks into the store.
Folks are coming in and walking out with bags full of groceries, all in preparation for turkey day.
14 News spoke with Store Director Chris Vinson who says it has been busy like this all week, not just Wednesday. Of course, the deli has been busy with folks getting their meats for Thanksgiving, but Wednesday, Vinson says is all about the side dishes to complete the meal.
“We do a lot of the dishes, side dishes: mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and we also offer, during Thanksgiving and Christmas, pre-planned meals," Vinson explains. "Where somebody can come in and get a turkey, ham and all the fixings in a one-stop-shop. We really do strive to make sure we take care of every customer in our community.”
One cool thing that folks can do on Thursday to help others is to take a picture of your Thanksgiving meal and post it on social media with #MeijerSimplyGive. Meijer will then donate a meal to local food banks.
If you’re on a last-minute Thanksgiving blitz check to see if stores are open before going.
Both Meijer and Walmart are open around the clock. Fresh Thyme is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Most Kroger stores will be open until 5 p.m., but hours do vary.
Schnucks and Aldi will be closed.
