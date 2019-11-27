Authorities looking for teen who punched Gibson Co. man, broke jaw in several places

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man is recovering from serious injuries after an assault in Owensville.
George Ballard, the deputy investigating the case, says the 18-year-old victim was walking down the sidewalk Sunday around 10 a.m. when a car with four teenagers inside drove up beside him.
He says the driver pulled into the Stop-n-Go parking lot, got out of the car, approached the victim, and after some words, punched him in the face.
Ballard says the teen got back into the car and drove away. He says it’s not clear why the assault happened, and it appears to possibly be a random act.
The victim was taken to Gibson General, then to an Evansville hospital where he underwent surgery.
Ballard says the man’s jaw was broken in more than one place. The victim’s family tells us his jaw will be wired shut for the next several weeks.
Authorities are still looking for the teenage suspect. Ballard says once he is in custody and questioned, the case will be sent to the prosecutor’s office.
He says the other three teenagers who were in the car have been questioned.
Ballard says there is a rumor that video of the incident was posted on social media, but he hasn’t seen it and doesn’t know if that’s true.
He says if someone does have that video, he would like to see it. He says he would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
