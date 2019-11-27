Audubon Elementary honors long-time volunteer

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Audubon Elementary School in Daviess County honored the life of a long-time volunteer on Tuesday.
Helen Combs spent 22 years volunteering at Audubon Elementary. Now, students and staff are honoring her memory with Helen Combs Community Service Day where each grade takes on a service project.
Mrs. Hardesty’s fourth-grade class adopted a solider, making Christmas cards and a blanket to send overseas.
Mrs. Hardesty says she made sure to share more about Helen and her generous spirit with the class.
“Some of them remember her. Some of them at this age remember her vaguely," Mrs. Hardesty said. "But we just kind of talk about how when people serve others, and they’re no longer with us, we can honor them by doing the same thing for somebody else.”
School officials say Audubon Elementary will continue to remember one of their favorite helpers by celebrating Helen Combs Community Service Day every year.
