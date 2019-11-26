Woman indicted on federal drug charges changes plea to guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of 10 people who were indicted in March in Evansville on federal drug charges pleaded guilty Tuesday.
A judge accepted a change of plea to guilty for Crystal Vidal of Phoenix. She’s set to be sentenced in December.
The U.S. Attorney came to Evansville in March to announce the indictments against Vidal and the others.
They are accused of bringing large amounts of fentanyl pills in the Evansville area from Phoenix.
Two others have also pleaded guilty in the case, Joshua Carr and David Wargel.
The others are set to go to trial in April.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.