Vectren’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign raises more than $31K for American Cancer Society

“There’s a one in eight chance that a woman will get breast cancer at some point in their life," said Williams. "So I have four women in my house, so there’s a 50 percent chance that one of them will get breast cancer in their life. For me, that’s entirely too high, that’s why I said yes. So if there’s a chance that my baby girls won’t have to deal with this when they are 40, 50, 60 years old, then we will have been successful.”