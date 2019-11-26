Vectren’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign raises more than $31K for American Cancer Society

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of guys join the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign each October.
The goal of the campaign is to wear pink every day while raising both breast cancer awareness and money for research.
This year, Jason Williams and his crew over at Vectren CenterPoint Energy raised more than $31,000. They say that’s triple their fundraising efforts in 2018.
With three little girls and a wife, Williams tells us pink is the color of choice in their household and wearing it every single day wasn’t too out of the ordinary.
He did though, have to buy some more pink shirts to make sure he had enough for the entire month of October.
“There’s a one in eight chance that a woman will get breast cancer at some point in their life," said Williams. "So I have four women in my house, so there’s a 50 percent chance that one of them will get breast cancer in their life. For me, that’s entirely too high, that’s why I said yes. So if there’s a chance that my baby girls won’t have to deal with this when they are 40, 50, 60 years old, then we will have been successful.”
Vectren CenterPoint Energy says their 2019 Real Men Wear Pink campaign was number one in the state and 20th in the nation. Williams tells us, they’re hoping to raise even more money in 2020.
