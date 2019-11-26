USI ending New Harmony Theatre program

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is ending its New Harmony Theatre program.
It has been a program of USI’s for 32 years.
USI says the goal of the program was to provide professional, equity theatre at an affordable rate to diverse audiences in the region. However, dwindling audiences and reduced charitable giving to New Harmony Theatre have meant that USI has been funding far more than the program has been able to generate in revenue.
Despite several years of efforts to turn this around, these attempts have been unsuccessful and USI is ending the program.
There will not be a summer 2020 season.
This does not impact USI Theatre.
