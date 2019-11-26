Resurrection students raise money for Honor Flight of Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students from Resurrection School in Evansville made a donation to support veterans.
The students raised $708 from a free dress day they held on Veterans Day, and all of that money went to the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.
Diana Shaw from the Honor Flight was there on Tuesday to receive the check.
She says that the money will go towards fully funding one veteran’s trip to D.C. on the upcoming trip.
“I just say thank you to Resurrection School, to this community, to the parents of these children who are raising them up to understand what it means to support our men and women, and I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," said Shaw.
Resurrection School officials say they plan to hold a free dress day every Veterans Day to support the Honor Flight.
