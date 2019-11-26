Rain & Strong Winds On The Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a few sunny days, rain and high winds on the way. Today will bring cloudy skies with decent chances for rain beginning during the afternoon. Temps will settle in the mid to upper 50’s. Winds increasing tonight with occasional showers and a few thunderstorms. The severe weather threat sets up west of the area.
Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday as high temps drop into the upper 40’s. Winds gusting 15 to 35 miles an hour. Becoming cloudy on Thanksgiving and chilly with high temperatures in the lower 40’s. There will be decent chances for rain beginning Thursday evening.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.