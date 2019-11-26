Rachel Tam named to MVC Scholar-Athlete First Team

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) -University of Evansville senior Rachel Tam earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team on Tuesday morning.
“Rachel has been a big asset for this program on and off the court for four years,” UE head coach Fernando Morales said. “It is not only all of the points and scores on the floor, but also how she performs in the classroom and in the community. I am so proud of her, it is well-deserved.”
Tam is an Exercise Science major who has posted a 3.747 GPA in her time at UE. The honor marks her second time on the Scholar-Athlete First Team as she also earned the accolade in 2018.
As a senior, Tam finished the season ranked fourth in the MVC with 3.78 kills per set. She had 39 kills against Tennessee Tech in September setting the Evansville program record. Her total was second-most in a match in conference history and remains the second-highest tally of any NCAA Division I player in 2019
In the final weekend of the regular season, Tam moved to third in program history with a total of 1,452 kills. She passed Lisa Sampson.
Tam and her teammates are set to travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa for the 2019 MVC Championship where they open up against Illinois State on Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
