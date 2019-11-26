President of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club in court Tues.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A federal judge has ruled that the President of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club, Gary Forston, will stay in federal custody.
Forston has been indicted on federal gun charges.
In court Tuesday, it was revealed by U.S. Attorney Frank Dahl that 14 firearms were found in the search last week.
He says that includes two shotguns, one of which was sawed off. Investigators say two grams of meth were also found in Forston’s vehicle.
Forston’s next hearing is set for December 4. After that, Forston’s appointed counsel can file a motion for a change in Tuesday’s ruling.
His trial is set for January 27.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.