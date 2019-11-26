Panther Creek Bridge back open after repairs

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Panther Creek Bridge is back open.
The bridge had been shut down since August when the beams were struck by scrap steel hanging off the trailer of a passing truck.
Repair crews began working in late October to replace portions of the sway bracing on the bridge while other sections were heat-straightened back into shape. The sections of the bridge that were damaged were also repainted.
The bridge opened to traffic in 1934 and about 5,200 vehicles normally cross it on a daily basis.
