Owensboro Humane Society hopes to see changes after President Trump signs PACT Act

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Animal cruelty became a federal crime on Tuesday after President Trump signed the Pact Act.
The PACT Act stands for “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture.” That’s just what Melissa Becht, the manager of the Owensboro Humane Society, hopes to see from the bill.
“I think that it might make people realize that they can get in trouble for it and that they’re going to, you know, pay for what they did," said Becht. “So maybe they might think twice about it.”
As the manager of the Owensboro Humane Society, Becht says she sees animal cruelty first hand.
“We’ve seen them where they have sores on them, or they’ve been shot with bb guns or things like that," she said. “I mean there’s a lot of different cases. I’ve seen a dog that had its leg broke because the guy was drunk."
While the issue is not specific to Daviess County, Melissa says the humane society here sees one issue over and over again: the dumping of pets.
“There’s a lot of it here. A lot," said Becht. “Especially people just dumping animals. That’s abuse. You’re dumping an animal off into the woods in whatever kind of weather, and you don’t know if it’s going to survive if something going to kill it.”
Past legislation only banned the sale of videos showing illegal acts of cruelty, not the actual conduct. The bill signed by President Trump on Tuesday aims to change that, cracking down on serious abusers.
“I hope it does make an impact on us," said Becht. “I hope it slows it down. I mean I love my job, but I’d rather not have my job if that makes any sense. I’d rather this not have to exist because people want to take care of their animals."
Penalties can include a fine, a prison term of up to seven years, or both.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.