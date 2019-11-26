Neighborhood Watch: Central City man arrested after trying to flee from deputies, DCSO looking for theft suspect

TRI-STATE. (WFIE) - A Central City man is in the Muhlenberg County Jail after deputies say he tried to run away from them during a traffic stop.
A deputy says he found 52-year-old David Reno slumped over the steering wheel on the side of the road.
When the deputy asked for his information, Reno drove away.
Law enforcement caught him after a short chase through Central City.
Reno is charged with DUI, fleeing and reckless driving.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding a theft suspect.
They believe whoever is driving the vehicle below is the suspect they are looking for in a theft.
The sheriff says someone dropped a wallet at Kroger, and the driver of this car stole it.
If you recognize the vehicle or know anything about this, call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
