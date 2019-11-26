Neighborhood Watch: Central City man arrested after trying to flee from deputies, DCSO looking for theft suspect

By Randy Moore | November 26, 2019 at 4:28 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 4:43 PM

TRI-STATE. (WFIE) - A Central City man is in the Muhlenberg County Jail after deputies say he tried to run away from them during a traffic stop.

A deputy says he found 52-year-old David Reno slumped over the steering wheel on the side of the road.

David Reno. (Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center)
When the deputy asked for his information, Reno drove away.

Law enforcement caught him after a short chase through Central City.

Reno is charged with DUI, fleeing and reckless driving.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office wants your help finding a theft suspect.

They believe whoever is driving the vehicle below is the suspect they are looking for in a theft.

Daviess County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff says someone dropped a wallet at Kroger, and the driver of this car stole it.

If you recognize the vehicle or know anything about this, call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

