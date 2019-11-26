Man charged with Grandview Tower arson makes first court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of setting a fire at Grandview Tower had his first court appearance on Monday. Randall James, 63, is facing several charges including arson, stalking and criminal mischief.
James appeared in the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court where the court set his bond at $25,0000 cash only. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims in this case.
This all started last Friday when Firefighters were called to a reported fire at Grandview Apartments off Fulton Parkway.
Police say the victim living there reported she had received threatening messages from James. A short time later, officers say he showed up at her apartment, banging on her door. That’s when she says she smelled gas and her door burst into flames.
Just minutes later, police say another fire was reported at the Crossings Apartments on Old Bridge Court. Officers say that’s where the victim’s mother lives. She was able to get out safely.
Police arrested James a few hours later near his home in northwestern Vanderburgh County.
His next court appearance is January 6. We’ll continue to follow this story.
